The Keith Finnegan Show

County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships To Resume On The Weekend Of The 16th and 17th of September

By Sport GBFM
September 8, 2017

Time posted: 11:56 am

The County Board have confirmed that the next round of games in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship will take place on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of September with games in all groups.

On Saturday in Group two of the Senior A Championship, all games will throw in at 5.30 and will see Padraig Pearses take on Turloughmore in Ballinasloe, Sarsfields will face St Thomas in Athenry and Portumna will play Gort in Loughrea.

There are also three games in the Intermediate Championship on Saturday with in Group One, Kinvara playing Kiltormer in Loughrea at 4pm and Oranmore/Maree playing Clarinbridge in Carnmore at 3pm. In Group Two of the Intermediate Championship on Saturday, Kilbeacanty will play Rahoon/Newcastle in Athenry at 4pm.

Sunday sees the games in Group 1 of the Senior A and all games in Senior B. In Senior A, all games will throw in at 5.30. Craughwell will play Cappataggle in Athenry, Liam Mellows will face Mullagh in Loughrea and Loughrea will take on Tommie Larkins in Ballinasloe.

In Senior B, Group 1 games will throw in at 1.30. Carnmore and Castlegar in Pearse Stadium, Ardrahan and Clarinbridge in Athenry and Beagh and Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry in Loughrea.

Group 2 games will throw in at 12 noon. Moycullen and Kilnadeema/Leitrim in Athenry, Killimordaly and Abbeyknockmoy in Ballinasloe and Athenry and Ahascragh/Fohenagh in Loughrea.

