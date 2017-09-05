15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures For The Weekend

By Sport GBFM
September 5, 2017

Time posted: 7:03 pm

Pearse Stadium

Saturday 9th:

County Intermediate Football Quarter Final

Claregalway v An Spideal 4.15

 

County Senior Football Relegation Quarter Final

Killannin v An Cheathru Rua 6pm

 

Sunday 10th:

County Senior Football Quarter Final

Corofin v Maigh Cuilinn 2pm

Annaghdown v Leitir Mór 3.45pm

 

Tuam Stadium

Saturday 9th

County Intermediate Football Quarter Final

Oranmore/Maree v Williamstown 4.15

 

County Senior Football Quarter Final

St. James v Mountbellew/Moylough 6pm

 

Corofin

Saturday 9th

County Senior Football Relegation Quarter Final

Barna v Killererin 4pm

 

County Senior Football Quarter Final

Tuam Stars v Monivea/Abbey 5.45pm

print
Sport
High-level city meeting to discuss proposed merger of city and county councils
September 5, 2017
Golf Results
September 5, 2017
Leading Lights On Course For Longines Irish Champions Weekend
September 5, 2017
Ireland Girls Sevens Team Take Home UK School Games Title

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 5, 2017
High-level city meeting to discuss proposed merger of city and county councils
September 5, 2017
Gardai investigate string of burglaries at Galway schools

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline