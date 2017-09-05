County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures For The Weekend

Pearse Stadium
Saturday 9th:
County Intermediate Football Quarter Final
Claregalway v An Spideal 4.15
County Senior Football Relegation Quarter Final
Killannin v An Cheathru Rua 6pm
Sunday 10th:
County Senior Football Quarter Final
Corofin v Maigh Cuilinn 2pm
Annaghdown v Leitir Mór 3.45pm
Tuam Stadium
Saturday 9th
County Intermediate Football Quarter Final
Oranmore/Maree v Williamstown 4.15
County Senior Football Quarter Final
St. James v Mountbellew/Moylough 6pm
Corofin
Saturday 9th
County Senior Football Relegation Quarter Final
Barna v Killererin 4pm
County Senior Football Quarter Final
Tuam Stars v Monivea/Abbey 5.45pm