County Senior and Intermediate Camogie Championship Dates Announced

Following the disappointment of losing last Saturday evening’s All-Ireland Semi-Final to Cork, It has been announced that the Preliminary Quarter Finals of the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Quarter Finals will be played as a double header on Friday the 1st of September at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. Cappataggle will play Ardrahan at 6.30 followed bu Killimor and Pearses at 7.45. The winners will play Oranmore/Maree and St Thomas on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of September with the County Semi-Finals between the Quarter Final winners and Mullagh or Sarsfields on the weekend of Saturday the 30th of September and Sunday the 1st of October.

The draw for the Duane Foodstore and Hardware Intermediate Quarter Finals has also been announced with Kiltulla/Killimordaly taking on Ahascragh/Caltra and Carnmore facing Craughwell.

The draw in full is…

Friday 1st September at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter Finals

Cappataggle v Ardrahan at 6.30pm

Killimor v Pearses at 7.45pm

Saturday 16th/Sunday 17th September

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Senior Quarter Finals

Oranmore/Maree /St Thomas will play preliminary Quarter Finals winners – Draw to be done on the 1st Sept.

Duanes Foodstore & Hardware Intermediate Quarter Finals

Kiltulla/Killimordaly v Ahascragh/Caltra

Carnmore v Craughwell

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Senior B Championship Semi Finals

Kinvara/Eyrecourt will play Davitts/Castlegar (Draw to be done on the 1st Sept)

Saturday 30th Sept/Sunday October 1st

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Senior Championship Semi Finals

Mullagh/Sarsfields v winners of Quarter Finals.