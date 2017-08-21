15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County Senior and Intermediate Camogie Championship Dates Announced

By Sport GBFM
August 21, 2017

Time posted: 6:54 am

Following the disappointment of losing last Saturday evening’s All-Ireland Semi-Final to Cork, It has been announced that the Preliminary Quarter Finals of the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Quarter Finals will be played as a double header on Friday the 1st of September at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. Cappataggle will play Ardrahan at 6.30 followed bu Killimor and Pearses at 7.45. The winners will play Oranmore/Maree and St Thomas on the weekend of the 16th and 17th of September with the County Semi-Finals between the Quarter Final winners and Mullagh or Sarsfields on the weekend of Saturday the 30th of September and Sunday the 1st of October.

The draw for the Duane Foodstore and Hardware Intermediate Quarter Finals has also been announced with Kiltulla/Killimordaly taking on Ahascragh/Caltra and Carnmore facing Craughwell.

The draw in full is…

 

Friday 1st September at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa  Senior Championship  Preliminary Quarter Finals

Cappataggle v Ardrahan  at 6.30pm

Killimor v Pearses at 7.45pm

 

Saturday 16th/Sunday 17th September

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Senior Quarter Finals 

Oranmore/Maree /St Thomas will play preliminary Quarter Finals  winners – Draw to be done on the 1st Sept.

 

Duanes Foodstore & Hardware Intermediate Quarter Finals

Kiltulla/Killimordaly v Ahascragh/Caltra

Carnmore v Craughwell

 

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa  Senior B Championship Semi Finals 

Kinvara/Eyrecourt will play Davitts/Castlegar  (Draw to be done on the 1st Sept)

 

Saturday 30th Sept/Sunday October 1st 

Lough Rea Hotel & Spa Senior Championship Semi Finals 

Mullagh/Sarsfields v winners of Quarter Finals.

