The Wagon Wheel

County Senior Hurling Final Preview – Liam Mellows Bids To Bridge 47 Year Gap

By Sport GBFM
November 28, 2017

Time posted: 12:56 pm

Gort and Liam Mellows meet in the County Senior Hurling Final This Sunday in Pearse Stadium with throw in at 2pm. For Liam Mellows it’s their first final since 1970 while Gort return to the final following last year’s defeat to St Thomas.

 

In This Series of Interviews we hear from the Liam Mellows Team who are in their first final since 1970 when they won the County Cup beating Killimordaly in the final. Niall Canavan first spoke to the Chairman of the Liam Mellows Club Brian Keville.

 

Niall then spoke to the Mellows manager Louis Mulqueen

 

David Collins is Joint Captain of Liam Mellows with Angus Callanan, he spoke to Niall

 

Finally, Niall spoke to John Lee

 

 

Liam Mellows Route to The Final

Saturday 8th Apr 2017

Liam Mellows GAA Club  1-22 Tommy Larkins 3-12

 

Saturday 6th May 2017                                                

Liam Mellows GAA Club 6-13 Loughrea   3-8

 

Friday 2nd Jun 2017                                           

Liam Mellows GAA Club 0-14 Craughwell 2-12

 

Saturday 8th Jul 2017                              

Liam Mellows GAA Club 1-16 Cappataggle 0-14

         

Sunday 17th Sep 2017

Liam Mellows GAA Club 0-21 Mullagh 1-15

 

Sunday 22nd Oct 2017

Liam Mellows GAA Club 0-18 Clarinbridge 1-15

 

Sunday 29th Oct 2017

Liam Mellows GAA Club 1-11 Clarinbridge  0-12

 

Sunday 12th Nov 2017                              

Liam Mellows GAA Club 0-13 Cappataggle 1-9

                             

Sunday 3rd Dec 2017

Senior Hurling Championship Final

Pearse Stadium – 2pm

Gort Inse Guaire v Liam Mellows GAA Club

The Liam Mellows Team who played Cappataggle in the County Semi-Final. Pic: Joe Keane

