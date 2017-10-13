15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

County Senior Football Final Preview – The Mountbellew/Moylough Angle

By Sport GBFM
October 13, 2017

Time posted: 10:00 am

Mountbellew/Moylough will bid to create history on Sunday in Tuam Stadium when they face Corofin in the County Senior Football Final.

For Mountbellew/Moylough, winning the Frank Fox Cup would bridge a thirty one year gap since they last took the crown in 1986.

It would also be revenge for their defeat to the same opposition in the final in 2015.

Tommy Devane was at their recent press night and he spoke first to manager Michael Donnellan

 

Tommy also spoke to Mountbellew/Moylough stalwart Joe Bergin about his side’s chances

 

October 13, 2017
Optional Headline