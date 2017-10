Corofin will be going for their fifth County Senior Football Title in a row when they take on Mountbellew/Moylough in the Final at Tuam Stadium on Sunday.

As we look forward to Sunday’s big game, we hear from members of the Corofin Club as they continue their Drive for Five.

Tommy Devane was at their recent press night and he spoke first to manager Kevin O’Brien

Tommy then spoke to team captain Kieran McGrath

Tommy finally got the thoughts of Michael Lundy