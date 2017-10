Next Sunday in Duggan Park, Mullagh and Sarsfields go head to head in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Final (Throw in – 2.30).

This will be the third time in two years that these sides will have met in the final after last year went to a replay which was won by Sarsfields by 1-13 to 1-8.

John Mulligan spoke to both managers and first got the thought’s of Sarsfields Manager Michael McGrath.

John then spoke to the Mullagh manager Madge Kennedy.