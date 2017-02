Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Count Joint Policing Committee has passed a motion calling for funds to install CCTV cameras at illegal dumping blackspots.

Councillor Moegie Maher proposed that the JPC write to the Department of the Environment, urging that funds be provided for the cameras as a matter of urgency.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley told the JPC that he has no difficulty in communities setting up CCTV schemes.