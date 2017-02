Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners are due to make a decision next month (20/03) on a fresh application for a piping system at Loch an Mhuillinn in Connemara.

The project is led by Bradán Beo Teo.

Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages is opposed to the plan due to what it describes as ‘legal and environmental’ concerns.

It has indicated its intention to lodge a submission to the plan.