County planners approve proposal for solar farm in Loughrea district

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a solar farm in the Loughrea district have been granted approval.

The project led by HTS Source Renewable Partners Ltd is to be located in the townland of Longford.

The development will involve a solar PV panel array on ground mounted steel frames.

There will also be underground cabling and the development of two electricity control buildings.

County planners have attached a list of 20 conditions.

One states the permission will be for a period of 25 years from the date of commissioning.

It’s also stressed that the permission is not to be construed as any form of consent or agreement to a connection to the national grid.

Planners also stipulate that if the solar PV panels cause glare to road users during the operational stage of development, measures to minimise the impact are to be introduced.