County planners approve plans for adventure centre in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission has been granted for the development of an adventure centre in Ballyquirke, Moycullen.

The project is led by Delphi Outdoors Limited which already operates a leisure resort at Delphi Valley, near Leenane in Connemara.

The development at Ballyquirke will include a 12 metre high activity tower with two zip lines; high and low level aerial woodland tracking courses and related outdoor activities.

There will also be 10 camper sites and 4 glamping yurts as well as a new access road connecting with the N59, and related car and bus parking.

County planners have attached 15 conditions to their grant of approval.

One states that all outdoor activities associated with the adventure centre take place between 8am and 8pm Monday to Sunday inclusive, in the interest of nearby residents.

The developer has also been ordered to pay over 29 thousand euro to the planning authority towards the cost of facilities.