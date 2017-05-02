County landowners to be informed of hedge cutting responsibilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is to write to landowners across the county reminding them of their responsibilities with regard to hedge cutting.

Concerns have been raised about a lack of verge and hedge cutting in rural areas, and the impact it’s having on road safety.

The issue has been raised by Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas.

The County Council cuts hedges and verges on regional routes between September and February.

However, due to a lack of resources, many areas are left untended.

The council executive says on local or private roads, it’s up to the landowner to ensure that hedges which grow onto the road are cut.

The council says due to the fact that hedge cutting requires rolling works, it’s not feasible to give community groups the go ahead to do it on behalf of the local authority due to health and safety concerns.

However, the executive says where private lands meet public roads, landowners will be informed of their hedge-cutting responsibilities.