County Junior A, B and C Hurling Quarter Final Draw Announced

The draws for the quarter finals of the County Junior A and B Hurling Championships and the Preliminary Quarter Finals of the Junior C Hurling Championship have been announced.

The A Quarter Finals will see Turloughmore take on Sarsfields, Tommie Larkins face Liam Mellows, Sylane will face St Thomas and Craughwell will meet Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry.

The Junior B Quarter Final draw sees Castlegar take on Killimor, Ballindereen face Cappataggle, Padraig Pearses take on Killimordaly and Kilnadeema/Leitrim will play Portumna.

Finally, the preliminary Quarter Finals of the Junior C Hurling Championship sees Mullagh take on Loughrea, Menlo Emmets face Ballygar, the 4th team in Group C will face Meelick/Eyrecourt and Sarsfields will play Sylane.

Dates for these games will be announced in due course.

