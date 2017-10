The Semi-Finals Of The McGettigans Bar Intermediate Hurling Championship Have Been Confirmed For Next Saturday As A Double Header At Duggan Park

The Fixtures Are….

2:30

Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinderreen

Referee: Christopher Browne

Stand By Referee: David Cunningham

Linesman: Anthony Curley

4:00

Meelick-Eyrecourt V Oranmore-Maree

Referee: John Keane

Stand By Referee: David Cunningham

Linesman: Anthony Curley