County Hall to host presentation on safety issues at Bawnmore Cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A deputation will travel to County Hall next week to deliver a presentation on serious safety issues at Bawnmore Cross in Claregalway.

It follows pleas from concerned local residents for the County Council to immediately undertake remedial works at the accident black spot.

Locals at Bawnmore Cross say they’ve ‘lost count’ of the number of crashes that have occured in recent years as vehicles attempt to take a dangerous bend at the location.

Walls on both sides of the road bear the scars of numerous impacts – some have even had the front walls of their homes regularly knocked down by cars and trucks.

Poles and road signage at the site have also been replaced throughout the years as a result of collisions.

Locals believe it’s only through sheer luck that nobody has been killed – but feel it’s only a matter of a time before lives are inevitably lost.

They’re calling on the County Council to urgently carry out remedial works to ensure Bawnmore Cross does not become a place of tragedy.

A deputation will now travel to County Hall on Tuesday to make a presentation to a meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore municipal district.