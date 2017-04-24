County Development Plan to be changed to include proposed city bypass

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Development Plan is to be officially changed to incorporate the Galway Transport Strategy and the proposed city bypass.

The variation was put on public display early this year.

Nine observations and submissions were received from the public, and bodies including the Department of the Environment, the OPW, TII and the North-Western Regional Assembly.

An appropriate assessment has been carried out which shows the change to the plan would not have a negative impact on any protected sites in the county if the city bypass is built.

The Galway Transport Strategy and proposed N6 bypass project will now be incorporated into the County Development Plan.