County Development plan to be altered to include proposed city bypass

By GBFM News
January 25, 2017

Time posted: 5:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is hoping to alter the County Development plan to incorporate the Galway Transport Strategy and the proposed city bypass.

Notice of the proposed variation has been published this week – and is on public display at County Hall, all area offices and libraries across the county.

Members of the public can also view the associated environmental reports and flood risk assessments.

Submissions are being accepted by the County Council Forward Planning Department until 4pm on Friday the 17th of February.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
