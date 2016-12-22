County councillors call for changes to planning legislation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is calling for significant changes to planning legislation.

It follows a motion by Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Jim Cuddy, who says individuals from outside a local authority area should not be permitted to object to planning applications.

The motion has received unanimous support at county council level, and will now be forwarded to the Minister for Housing & Planning for consideration.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says the change would stop objections by individuals with no link to a county.