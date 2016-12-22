15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

DSC_5147 - Version 2 17Galway County Council New Chamber

County councillors call for changes to planning legislation

By GBFM News
December 22, 2016

Time posted: 8:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is calling for significant changes to planning legislation.

It follows a motion by Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Jim Cuddy, who says individuals from outside a local authority area should not be permitted to object to planning applications.

The motion has received unanimous support at county council level, and will now be forwarded to the Minister for Housing & Planning for consideration.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says the change would stop objections by individuals with no link to a county.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Over 1100 Galway households experienced homelessness this year
Almost 100 thousand euro for Galway animal welfare organisations
sacre-coeur-news-fire
December 22, 2016
Former hotel site in Salthill could become carpark
pure water is emptied into a glass of water from a jug. fresh drinking water
December 22, 2016
Boil water notice lifted in Kilconnell after more than a year
gbfm-news-jobs
December 22, 2016
Galway among best performing gaeltacht regions for job creation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
european-champions-cup-1200x675
December 22, 2016
EPCR Announce Details of Rounds Five and Six of the European Champions Cup
17 March 2016; Trainer Willie Mullins, left, and jockey Ruby Walsh smile to the crowd in the winners' enclosure after winning the Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle with Limini. Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England. Picture credit: Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE (Photo by Sportsfile/Corbis via Getty Images)
December 22, 2016
TV3 secures 4-year UK Horseracing Deal
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK