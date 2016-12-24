15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County Council working to identify those responsible for serious illegal dumping at Ballindooley

By GBFM News
December 24, 2016

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is working to establish the identity of those responsible for serious illegal dumping in Ballinadooley.

Councillor James Charity says the perpetrators used a vehicle to ram open a gate in the area and dump a significant amount of rubbish over a number of days.

He says the illegally dumped material includes household waste, building material and large electrical appliances.

The independent councillor argues the water course where the waste has been dumped feeds into the Clare River and Corrib catchment – and now poses a serious health risk.

Councillor Charity says the material is now being carefully examined in an effort to identify and prosecute those responsible.

