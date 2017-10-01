County Council votes to give funding boost to roads close to city boundary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has voted to allocate more funding to county roads withing 25km of the city boundary.

A motion on the matter was put forward at a meeting of the local authority this week by Athenry Oranmore area councillor Martina Kinane.

The council has agreed that 10% of any additional roads funding should be allocated to the roads around the city perimeter – due to the fact that these routes are subject to heavy traffic on a daily basis.

Councillor Kinane says due to the fact that the council’s roads funding is allocated on a per kilometer basis, some of the county’s busiest roads have been neglected.