15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

County council seeks environmental consultants for Gort lowlands

By GBFM News
September 11, 2017

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A flood relief scheme for the Gort lowlands is progressing with the advertisement of the tender contract for environmental consultancy services.

The county council is seeking tenders from suitably qualified consultants to carry out environmental aspects of the engineering study of South Galway.

Anyone interested in applying for the contract should contact the county council with expressions of interest by the deadline of noon on October 3rd.

Last year, the then Minister for the Office of Public Works, Galway East T.D Seán Canney confirmed that the OPW had committed funds for the scheme.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
County Council accused of neglecting Inis Meáin pier
“YOU HAVE TO START SOMEWHERE” – DUBLIN STUDENT DONNA MURRAY OPENS UP ABOUT RETURNING TO EDUCATION
University Hospital Galway
September 11, 2017
Plans move forward for new Emergency Department at UHG
September 11, 2017
County Council accused of neglecting Inis Meáin pier
September 11, 2017
Justice Minister pleased that Carna native Donal O Cualain is acting Garda Commissioner

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 11, 2017
Horse Racing Ireland announce 2018 Racing Fixture List
September 11, 2017
Galway GAA Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK