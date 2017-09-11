County council seeks environmental consultants for Gort lowlands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A flood relief scheme for the Gort lowlands is progressing with the advertisement of the tender contract for environmental consultancy services.

The county council is seeking tenders from suitably qualified consultants to carry out environmental aspects of the engineering study of South Galway.

Anyone interested in applying for the contract should contact the county council with expressions of interest by the deadline of noon on October 3rd.

Last year, the then Minister for the Office of Public Works, Galway East T.D Seán Canney confirmed that the OPW had committed funds for the scheme.