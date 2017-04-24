15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County Council sanctions 2 million euro for Galway 2020 designation

By GBFM News
April 24, 2017

Time posted: 1:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county councillors have sanctioned funding of 2 million euro towards the Galway 2020 designation

Last month, councillors postponed their decision on the sanctioning of the first tranche of funding amid a variety of concerns about the benefit of the designation to county communities.

The council executive recommended that €2 million be provided towards the
designation, with further funding likely to be provided at a later date.

The total financial commitment from the city and county councils will amount to 12 million euro.

Other major sources of funding from the Department, EU and the private sector will only become available at a later stage in the project.

Councillors Michael Moegie Maher, Aidan Donohoe and Michael Finnerty says there needs to be serious engagement between the city and county to make sure all communities benefit.

However, County CEO Kevin Kelly says 24 out of 35 projects in the 2020 bid book will have a positive impact on the county.

Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne says the 2020 designation ‘is what we make it,’ and it’s up to local communities to get involved.

The initial 2 million euro allocation from the county was approved after being proposed by Ballinasloe area councillor Michael Finnerty and seconded by Connemara area councillor Eileen Mannion.

