County council rules out plan for Moycullen mixed-use development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has refused to grant planning permission for a mixed-use development in Moycullen.

Baile Bhruachláin Teoranta has been refused approval for a primary care centre and housing at Kylebroughlan.

The development in Moycullen would have involved the demolition of an existing dwelling and the construction of a 2-storey primary care centre.

There would also have been 49 residential units on the site.

However, county planners have turned down the plans for several reasons.

They state that the proposed development on the approach to Moycullen village fails to compliment the village in terms of character.

Planners also decided that the design and layout of the homes lacks diversity in character and housing type and the development would endanger public safety due to a lack of a Road Safety Audit with the application.