County Council reluctantly adopts 2018 budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has reluctantly adopted its 2018 budget of over 112 million euro.

While the budget is technically up by 7 million euro on the 2017 budget, concerns have been raised about a lack of support from central government.

The government is facing serious criticism after the extensive draft document was presented to councillors at County Hall this afternoon.

The council’s available funds have fallen from 160 million euro in 2008 to 112 million euro for next year – despite considerable population growth.

Next year’s budget will see 13.5 million euro spent on housing, 35 million euro on roads, 8.5 million on recreation and amenity and 17.6 million euro on environment services.

Following a proposal by the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael groups to accept the draft budget as presented, Councillor Jim Cuddy said the ongoing lack of funding is unacceptable.

The councillors who backed the budget agreed that it was less than ideal.

However, Tuam area Councillor Mary Hoade, who proposed the adoption, says they have a duty as public representatives to make the best of what they have.

A vote then took place which saw the budget passed by 24 votes to 9.

Councillors Tim Broderick, Shaun Cunniffe, James Charity, Gabe Cronnelly, Jim Cuddy, Pat Hynes, Tom Healy, Tomás O’Curraoin, and Tom Welby voted to reject the draft.

Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion says the budget, despite cuts in some areas, is relatively positive. We’ll be talking to her on FYI Galway at 5 this evening.