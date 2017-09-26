County Council rejects call for feasibility study on western rail corridor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has rejected calls for a feasibility study on the future of the western rail corridor.

A motion by Tuam area councillor Shaun Cunniffe, which was signed by a number of his council colleagues, called on the local authority to seek funding for a feasibility study with a view to possibly using the route as a greenway.

However, a counter motion brought by Councillor Billy Connelly suggested the council wait until the national rail review is completed first.

This motion was passed by the council by a majority of 24 to 15 votes.

The original motion calling for a feasibility study can be put back on the council agenda for consideration once the national rail review is completed.