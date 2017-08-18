County Council ramps up inspections of rented properties

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has revealed that the inspection of rented properties is now a major priority for the local authority.

It acknowledges that due to staff resources, only a ‘small number’ of such properties were inspected in 2016 in relation to compliance with minimum standards.

A report published by a Government committee in October revealed that Galway County Council had the third worst inspection figures in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Galway City Council was identified by the National Oversight and Audit Commission as having the lowest inspection rate in the country.

Both local authorities have come under fire in recent weeks for the questionable quality of some of the private rented accommodation being offered in Galway.

Galway County Council says staff have now been specifically assigned to inspect properties – and 611 properties have been examined to date.

Sinn Fein Senator Trevor O Clochartaigh says the Council has a duty to ensure accommodation meets minimum standards.