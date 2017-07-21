County Council to provide counselling for West of Ireland fire fighters

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is seeking a firm to provide counselling and training for fire fighters across the west of Ireland.

The local authority is hoping to provide Critical Incident Stress Management counselling for the emergency workers.

It comes as firefighters threaten to take stress related leave amid ongoing disputes over holidays and overtime hours.

The successful bidder will also be required to provide management advice and support as well as a variety of training programmes.

The deadline for submission of tenders to the County Council is this day week. (28th July)