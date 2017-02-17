15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

roadworks

County Council outlines multi million euro roadworks plan for 2017

By GBFM News
February 17, 2017

Time posted: 2:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has outlined its multi-million euro roads programme for 2017.

There are over 6,700 kilometers of roads across the county –  the vast majority of which are tertiary or local roads.

The grant allocated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the Motorway and National road network across Galway this year is just over 21 million euro.

Almost 6 million euro will be spent on the improvement and maintenance of primary roads, and almost 13 million euro on secondary roads.

The primary route allocation includes 200 thousand euro for improvements on the M6 between Ballinasloe and Athlone, and 650 thousand euro for the motorway between Galway and Ballinasloe.

It also includes a 1.7 million euro allocation towards the planned city bypass, and 1.5 million euro towards the Gort to Tuam motorway.

Meanwhile, the grant allocation to the County Council for Regional and Local Roads in 2017 is 19.5 million euro.

The council says its priority is to protect the existing network.

The grant allocation will be spent on a variety of projects including restoration improvements, safety works, the implementation of speed limits in housing estates and bridge rehabilitation.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht team to face Newport Gwent Dragons
fish farm
February 17, 2017
City to host conference on salmon farming regulation
simon-harris
February 17, 2017
Health Minister to visit Galway on Monday
gbfm-news-garda
February 17, 2017
Gardai follow definite line of inquiry following illegal felling of trees at Lough Rusheen Park

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby-media-release
February 17, 2017
Connacht team to face Newport Gwent Dragons
Greyhounds
February 17, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK