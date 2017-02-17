County Council outlines multi million euro roadworks plan for 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has outlined its multi-million euro roads programme for 2017.

There are over 6,700 kilometers of roads across the county – the vast majority of which are tertiary or local roads.

The grant allocated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the Motorway and National road network across Galway this year is just over 21 million euro.

Almost 6 million euro will be spent on the improvement and maintenance of primary roads, and almost 13 million euro on secondary roads.

The primary route allocation includes 200 thousand euro for improvements on the M6 between Ballinasloe and Athlone, and 650 thousand euro for the motorway between Galway and Ballinasloe.

It also includes a 1.7 million euro allocation towards the planned city bypass, and 1.5 million euro towards the Gort to Tuam motorway.

Meanwhile, the grant allocation to the County Council for Regional and Local Roads in 2017 is 19.5 million euro.

The council says its priority is to protect the existing network.

The grant allocation will be spent on a variety of projects including restoration improvements, safety works, the implementation of speed limits in housing estates and bridge rehabilitation.