County Council may be forced to cut services over financial shortfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council may need to cut back on services to help bridge a financial gap ahead of its 2018 Budget.

That’s according to Councillor Peter Feeney who says while the economy is picking up, the County Council’s revenue is not.

The Athenry/Oranmore area councillor says that the council does not have the revenue to handle an ever increasing demand of services.

The local authority will hold its 2018 budget meeting on November 27th where it will try to formulate a plan to provide as many services as possible with its existing resources.

Cllr. Feeney says that the cut in services has been avoided for years, but may now be inevitable.