County council losing out on 9 million euro uncollected commercial rates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is losing out on up to 9 million euro in revenue due to uncollected commercial rates.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Anne Rabbitte, who says the local authority has only collected between 65 and 80 of its commercial rate take over the past 3 years.

She argues that a total overhaul of the system is required – and the responsibility for the collection of rates should be handed to Revenue.

She says more efficient collection would eliminate the council’s current deficit of 3 million euro and provide greater funding for essential services.

The Fianna Fail deputy also believes a waiver system should be introduced to assist businesses who are experiencing hardship.

Deputy Rabbitte says the current system is not working