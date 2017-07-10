County Council to discuss controversial allocation of roads funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major discussion on roads funding for the Athenry/Oranmore district will take place at the county council’s upcoming meeting.

The issue was raised at County Hall by Councillor Martina Kinane, who says the area within a 25km radius outside the city boundary is chronically underfunded.

The Athenry/Oranmore district receives around 9% of the annual county roads budget, despite the fact that it’s the county’s most densely populated district.

The division of funds is based on a ‘per kilometer’ policy – which means bigger districts such as Connemara receives more roads funding.

The controversial allocations and their impact will be discussed in detail at this month’s full council meeting.