15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

County Council to discuss controversial allocation of roads funding

By GBFM News
July 10, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major discussion on roads funding for the Athenry/Oranmore district will take place at the county council’s upcoming meeting.

The issue was raised at County Hall by Councillor Martina Kinane, who says the area within a 25km radius outside the city boundary is chronically underfunded.

The Athenry/Oranmore district receives around 9% of the annual county roads budget, despite the fact that it’s the county’s most densely populated district.

The division of funds is based on a ‘per kilometer’ policy – which means bigger districts such as Connemara receives more roads funding.

The controversial allocations and their impact will be discussed in detail at this month’s full council meeting.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GAA football and hurling draws made
July 10, 2017
HSE moves step closer to providing new UHG emergency department
July 10, 2017
Council in bid to expand city traffic management systems
July 9, 2017
Galway Gardai gear up for major seatbelt safety operation

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 10, 2017
GAA football and hurling draws made
July 9, 2017
Connacht Football Final – MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Roscommon
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK