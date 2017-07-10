15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

County council to decide on new deep water quay for Ros a Mhil

By GBFM News
July 10, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Food, Agriculture and Marine has applied to the county council for permission for a new deep water quay at Ros a Mhil.

An Bord Pleanála determined that the project couldn’t be considered as strategic infrastructure, which would have merited an application directly to the higher planning authority.

Therefore, the department has now submitted an application for planning permission to the county council.

The proposed development of a new quay in Ros a Mhil would involve the reclamation of an area of about 30 thousand square metres.

The new deep water quay would be 200 metres long and would be capable of accommodating vessels of up to 5 thousand dead weight tonnes.

In its pre-application, the Department of Marine said a new quay would attract larger vessels and would facilitate ship-to-shore fish transfer systems.

The application is currently with county planners and a decision is due in August. (24/8)

