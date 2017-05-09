County council has country’s worst ratio of housing per management employee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway county council has been found to have the country’s worst ratio of dwelling units per management employee.

That’s according to a review carried out by the National Oversight and Audit Commission.

The report compiled by the NOAC is based on responses from local authorities nationwide to a questionnaire.

It finds large variations in the number of local authority staff assigned to the management of housing.

In county Galway, it records one whole-time equivalent for every 1,197 dwellings.

This compares to one whole time equivalent for every 66 dwellings in Dublin city.

In Galway city, one staff member manages a stock of 81 houses.

The review finds that Galway city council manages the least social housing estates of all local authorities nationwide at 23, while the county council manages a stock of 86.

The study also examines the preparation of vacant units for re-letting and finds a reletting cost for the city council of 14 thousand, and a cost of just over eight thousand for the county council.

The NOAC concludes that there is a need to review the basis of funding for the renovation of vacant properties.

Only 15 local authorities were found to have ever carried out a condition survey of their housing stock and only five of these survey their stock at regular intervals.