15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

County Council confirms legal action against Tuam firm WERS Waste

By GBFM News
August 11, 2017

Time posted: 5:58 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has this evening confirmed it is taking legal action against Tuam firm WERS Waste.

The action relates to the operation of a waste facility on the outskirts of the town – which the local authority says WERS has no permit to operate.

 

In a statement, Galway County Council says it can confirm that WERS Waste do not have a valid waste facility permit for the Airglooney facility.

It further adds that the local authority has initiated legal proceedings against the well-known firm, which is based at Tuam Business Park on the Wier Road.

It’s understood the County Council itself only stopped using the facility after an intervention by the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority.

WERS Waste has not responded to Galway Bay FM News request for comment on the situation.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Call for further redress for survivors of Magdalene laundries and Mother and Baby Homes
August 11, 2017
Call for further redress for survivors of Magdalene laundries and Mother and Baby Homes
August 11, 2017
Plans for mixed use development in Moycullen
August 11, 2017
An Bord Pleanala shoots down proposal for Clonfert windfarm

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 11, 2017
Irish Basketball Head Coach To Visit Galway
August 11, 2017
Keith Finnegan Show Tribute To Tony Keady
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK