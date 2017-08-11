County Council confirms legal action against Tuam firm WERS Waste

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has this evening confirmed it is taking legal action against Tuam firm WERS Waste.

The action relates to the operation of a waste facility on the outskirts of the town – which the local authority says WERS has no permit to operate.

In a statement, Galway County Council says it can confirm that WERS Waste do not have a valid waste facility permit for the Airglooney facility.

It further adds that the local authority has initiated legal proceedings against the well-known firm, which is based at Tuam Business Park on the Wier Road.

It’s understood the County Council itself only stopped using the facility after an intervention by the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority.

WERS Waste has not responded to Galway Bay FM News request for comment on the situation.