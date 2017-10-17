15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

County council chief says most county roads clear after storm

By GBFM News
October 17, 2017

Time posted: 10:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom–  The Chief Executive of the county council says crews have been out since early morning today to clear up to 40 roads which were impacted by Storm Ophelia.

Several county roads were blocked for a time due to fallen trees and debris.

Chief Executive Kevin Kelly says many of the affected roads have now been cleared.

He says many power outages at several waste water treatment plants have also been addressed.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Kevin Kelly says the strong warnings prior to the storm’s arrival was the right action to take by all agencies involved.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Power to be restored to many Galway customers today
October 17, 2017
Power to be restored to many Galway customers today
October 17, 2017
City CEO calls for storm warning system for tourists
October 17, 2017
Galway schools remain closed but colleges re-open after Ophelia

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 16, 2017
Galway Kettlebell Club Wins Three Medals At Munster Championships
October 16, 2017
European Challenge Cup – Round One Review
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK