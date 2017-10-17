County council chief says most county roads clear after storm

Galway Bay fm newsroom– The Chief Executive of the county council says crews have been out since early morning today to clear up to 40 roads which were impacted by Storm Ophelia.

Several county roads were blocked for a time due to fallen trees and debris.

Chief Executive Kevin Kelly says many of the affected roads have now been cleared.

He says many power outages at several waste water treatment plants have also been addressed.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Kevin Kelly says the strong warnings prior to the storm’s arrival was the right action to take by all agencies involved.