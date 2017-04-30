County Council in bid to secure government funding for more social housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has submitted a number of applications to the government in the hope of securing funds for more social housing.

The matter has been raised at County Hall by Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea.

Councillor Killilea’s query followed a recent statement by the Taoiseach, in which he said he had contacted local authorities across Ireland, encouraging them to apply for funding to build social housing.

The County Council’s director of housing Michael Owens says the council has submitted a number of applications for consideration.

The applications, which are aimed at securing capital funding of up to 30 million euro, are subject to a 4-stage approval process at government level.

Councillor Donagh Killilea has told the council executve that the availability of such funding is a ‘golden opportunity’ for the county.

Director Michael Owens agreed, and said additional schemes are at tender stage, while more are being prepared for applications under the 2018 national scheme.

In the meantine, a county by county analysis of housing need is due to be published this autumn which will highlight particular areas of concern with regard to housing shortages.