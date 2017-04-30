15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the LineSports Round-up

Over the Line

Sports Round-up

planning-news

County Council in bid to secure government funding for more social housing

By GBFM News
April 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has submitted a number of applications to the government in the hope of securing funds for more social housing.

The matter has been raised at County Hall by Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea.

Councillor Killilea’s query followed a recent statement by the Taoiseach, in which he said he had contacted local authorities across Ireland, encouraging them to apply for funding to build social housing.

The County Council’s director of housing Michael Owens says the council has submitted a number of applications for consideration.

The applications, which are aimed at securing capital funding of up to 30 million euro, are subject to a 4-stage approval process at government level.

Councillor Donagh Killilea has told the council executve that the availability of such funding is a ‘golden opportunity’ for the county.

Director Michael Owens agreed, and said additional schemes are at tender stage, while more are being prepared for applications under the 2018 national scheme.

In the meantine, a county by county analysis of housing need is due to be published this autumn which will highlight particular areas of concern with regard to housing shortages.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Green light for repair works on Screeb to Carraroe electricity line
MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Minor Football Championship, Galway V Mayo
800px-Connemara,_Ireland
April 30, 2017
City bypass plans still hindering development in Connemara
news-phone-esb-power-electricity
April 30, 2017
Green light for repair works on Screeb to Carraroe electricity line
Gorse Fires
April 29, 2017
Wildlife Trust lobbies Galway politicians to take action on wildfires

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Galway Minor Manager, Stephen Joyce
April 30, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Minor Football Championship, Galway V Mayo
21 August 2016; Robert Finnerty of Galway shoots past Aaron McCrea of Donegal to score a goal in the 5th minute during the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final game between Donegal and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
April 28, 2017
Galway Minor Team V Mayo Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK