Country Crossroads

County council approves plan for chalets on Inis Mor

By GBFM News
November 12, 2017

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a holiday chalet complex on the Aran Islands has been approved by the county council.

Ostán Oileáin Arainn has been granted planning permission for the construction of 40 chalets at the hotel in Cill Rónáin.

County planners have attached several conditions to the grant of planning permission for the bedroom chalets.

They state that the permission is for ten years only and the occupancy of the chalets must be on a temporary basis only.

Planners also require a plan containing details for the management of waste on site.

November 12, 2017
November 12, 2017
