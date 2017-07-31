15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

County council appeals to property owners to provide emergency accommodation

By GBFM News
July 31, 2017

Time posted: 11:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Property owners across the county are being urged to open their doors to individuals and families seeking emergency accommodation.

The County Council is seeking expressions of interest from property owners in Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Oranmore and Tuam.

The council says it’ll consider entering agreements with house owners on a full property, room only or self-catering basis.

The accommodation will be managed and maintained directly by the owner or service provider over an agreed period with rent guaranteed by the local authority.

The accommodation must comply with all planning, energy, fire, and building standards.

Property owners interested in participating in the emergency accommodation scheme are asked to contact the County Council’s housing department.

