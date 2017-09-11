15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

County Council accused of neglecting Inis Meáin pier

By GBFM News
September 11, 2017

Time posted: 3:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is being accused of completely neglecting an uncompleted pier development on Inis Meáin.

The first two phases of ‘An Caladh Mor’ were completed in 2008 – but nine years later, the third and final phase has yet to get underway.

Locals claim nobody has been appointed to maintain the facility, which has fallen into serious disrepair.

They say funding has been made available to progress phase three of the development – but the county council has put the work on hold to focus on a pier development on Inis Oirr.

Tarlach de Blácam of Coiste Chéibh an Chaladh Mór says proper arrangements need to be put in place immediately.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Horse Racing Ireland announce 2018 Racing Fixture List
County council seeks environmental consultants for Gort lowlands
University Hospital Galway
September 11, 2017
Plans move forward for new Emergency Department at UHG
September 11, 2017
County council seeks environmental consultants for Gort lowlands
September 11, 2017
Justice Minister pleased that Carna native Donal O Cualain is acting Garda Commissioner

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 11, 2017
Horse Racing Ireland announce 2018 Racing Fixture List
September 11, 2017
Galway GAA Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK