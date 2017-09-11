County Council accused of neglecting Inis Meáin pier

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is being accused of completely neglecting an uncompleted pier development on Inis Meáin.

The first two phases of ‘An Caladh Mor’ were completed in 2008 – but nine years later, the third and final phase has yet to get underway.

Locals claim nobody has been appointed to maintain the facility, which has fallen into serious disrepair.

They say funding has been made available to progress phase three of the development – but the county council has put the work on hold to focus on a pier development on Inis Oirr.

Tarlach de Blácam of Coiste Chéibh an Chaladh Mór says proper arrangements need to be put in place immediately.