County And City/West Sides Feature In Ted Webb Finals This Evening

By Sport GBFM
September 8, 2017

Time posted: 12:41 pm

Galway features in the Ted Webb Cup and Shield Finals this evening at The Connacht GAA Centre. The County side play Mayo East West in the Shield Final at 7pm while at 7.45pm the City and West side play Roscommon in the Ted Webb Cup Final.

John Mulligan spoke to both managers ahead of this evening’s finals

 

He first spoke to City and West Manager Pat Queally and asked him about the Semi-Final win over the County Side

 

John then spoke to Galway County Manager Kevin Johnson and put it to him that this was one game they were all looking forward to

 

Ted Webb Shield Final

Galway County v Mayo East/West – 7pm

Ted Webb Cup Final

Galway City/West v Roscommon – 7.45pm

Optional Headline