County And City/West Sides Feature In Ted Webb Finals This Evening

Galway features in the Ted Webb Cup and Shield Finals this evening at The Connacht GAA Centre. The County side play Mayo East West in the Shield Final at 7pm while at 7.45pm the City and West side play Roscommon in the Ted Webb Cup Final.
John Mulligan spoke to both managers ahead of this evening’s finals
He first spoke to City and West Manager Pat Queally and asked him about the Semi-Final win over the County Side
John then spoke to Galway County Manager Kevin Johnson and put it to him that this was one game they were all looking forward to
Ted Webb Shield Final
Galway County v Mayo East/West – 7pm
Ted Webb Cup Final
Galway City/West v Roscommon – 7.45pm