15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

The Countdown is on for Jog for Jockeys

By Sport GBFM
August 18, 2017

Time posted: 3:31 pm

5km & 10km Routes, Naas Racecourse, Sunday August 27 in aid of Irish Injured Jockeys
With just over one week to go, the countdown is on for Jog for Jockeys.  Join multiple Group 1 winning jockey-turned-racehorse trainer, Johnny Murtagh, along with a host of well-known jockeys and trainers next Sunday, August 27, to walk, jog or run the 5km or 10km routes at the unique setting of Naas’ racetrack, with its challenging uphill finish.

Register now at www.jogforjockeys.ie, online advance entry costs €20. All runners who pre-register online will receive a race t-shirt and will be provided with timing chips to record accurate race times. Entry on the day will be €25, while a team of five is €100, with the three best times to count.

All children can take part free of charge but there is a €10 fee for children who would like a T-shirt and a timing chip.

There is also a prize for the winning ‘equine team’ – a team comprising racing yards, vets or any equine-related business across Ireland.

Irish Injured Jockeys are delighted that K-Leisure, Ireland’s premier fitness clubs, are sponsoring the Jog for Jockeys T-shirts and the race warm-up with current Irish national elite 57kg boxing champion Dervla Duffy.
Start time for 10km run is 11am and the 5km runners will begin at 11:05am.

Michael Higgins, General Manager of Irish Injured Jockeys said: “With just a week to go, I’d urge as many runners and walkers to register for the 5km or 10km at www.jogforjockeys.ie. It’s a great opportunity to walk, jog or run around the track at Naas Racecourse and meet lots of racing stars along the routes. We had a great turnout last year and we’re hoping for even more support this year.”
print
Sport
Planners to decide shortly on scaled back hotel plans at former Shannon Dry Cleaners site
Galway Under 21 Hurling Manager Looks Forward To All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 18, 2017
Galway Under 21 Hurling Manager Looks Forward To All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 18, 2017
Bon Secours Health System and UPMC announce Ireland’s 2nd National Concussion Symposium in association with the GAA
August 18, 2017
Outstanding Under 17 Academy Blitz

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 18, 2017
County Council ramps up inspections of rented properties
August 18, 2017
Road closures for Kinvara as festival gets underway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline