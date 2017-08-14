Countdown Continues To National Community Games Finals

Special message from Galway Community Games to its Athletes representing the county at the National Community Games Finals…

We are so proud of all of you for the training and huge effort you have put into representing your County and Province. We thank your Area committees for giving you the opportunity to become involved with Community Games, and your parents, mentors and supporters who wish only the best for you. May your Communities embrace your efforts and achievements. May you wear your County colours (Maroon and White) with pride, and as the commercial says, the colours who come to the National Finals i.e. your County colours are more important than the ones i.e. gold, silver or bronze, you may come home with. You are already winners and we hope you have fun and good memories from your participation with the ‘Games’ and a safe journey to and from the Finals.

To the Galway Individual Athletes from Douishka, Tuam, Miltown/Kilconly/Kilbannon, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh, Bullaun/New Inn. Athenry, Ballinderreen, Oranmore/ Maree, Ballinasloe, Craughwell, Kinvara, Annaghdown, Salthill/Claddagh, Woodford, Moycullen, Moylough/Mountbellew, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar, Ardrahan, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane, The Artists from Tuam, Moylough/Mountbellew, Craughwell, Cortoon/Lavally, Ardrahan, Athenry, The Handwriters from Carrabane, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh, Bullaun/New Inn, The Model makers from Craughwell, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh, The Cyclists from Oughterard, Moylough/Mountbellew, our Duathlon competitor from Athenry, Talent competitors from Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar, Athenry, Bullaun/New Inn, Galway City East, Camogie and Hurlers from Athenry, U/12 Soccer from Clarinbridge, Handballers from Moylough Mountbellew and Athenry, Project from Craughwell and Pitch and Putt from Bullaun/New Inn.

Galway Community Games wishes them all a weekend of fun, good memories great competition and a safe journey home

Galway Athletes and Teams Representing The County at The National Community Games Finals 2017

BOYS TRACK EVENTS GIRLS TRACK EVENTS

U/8, 60m Alan Corcoran Doughiska/R/A U/8, 60m Lisa Marie Huban, Kinvara

U/8, 80m Tom Henry Tuam U/8, 80m Anna McGaugh Annaghdown

U/10, 100m Chimezes Kearney Milltown/K/K U/10, 100m Rose Okoro Doughiska/R/A

U/10, 200m Dara Costello, Milltown.K/K U/10, 200m Orlaith Mannion, Ballinderreen

U/10, Hurdles Stephen Greaney, Caherlistrane/K U/10, Hurdles Hazel Fahy, Bullaun/New Inn

U/12,100M Dara Fahy Bullaun/New Inn U/12, 100M Eghosa Ekoha Doughiska/R/A

U/12, 600M Cian McNelis Athenry U/12, 600M Aoibhe Joyce, Salthill/Claddagh

U/14, 100M David Mannion Ballinderreen U/14, 100M Aisosa Ekoma Doughiska/R/A

U/14, 800M Michael Leahy, Ballinderreen U/14, 800M Emma Moore, Athenry

U/14 Hurdles Conor Hoade, Oranmore/Maree U/14, Hurdles Aoibhinn Farrell. Woodford

U/16, 100M Tom Fitzpatrick. Ballinalsoe U/16, 100M Alisha Larkin, Woodford

U/16, 200m Jonathan McGrath, Caherlistrane/K U/16, 200m Aoibhe Deely, Bullaun/New Inn

U/16, 1500M Finbarr McFadden, Craughwell U/16, 1500M Caoimhe Kelleher, Ballinderreen

DUATHLON

Duathlon U15 Ralf Bodemar, Athenry

BOYS & MIXED RELAYS GIRLS RELAYS

U/10 m Relay Bullaun/New Inn

U/13 m Relay Craughwell

U/15m Relay Bullaun/New Inn

U/12 Relay B. Doughiska/R/A U/12 G. Relay Ballinalsoe

U/14 Relay B. Ballinalsoe U/14 G. Relay Claregalway/Lackagh

U/16 Relay B. Ballinalsoe

BOYS FIELD EVENTS GIRLS FIELD EVENTS

U/12 Long Puck Sean Walsh, Moycullen U/14 Long Puck Alisha Quinn, Ardrahan

U/14 Long Jump Stephen Mannion Ballinderreen U/14 Long Jump Ava Finn Craughwell

U/12 Ball Throw Ciaran Mulhern, Moylough/M’B U/12 Ball Throw Clodagh Killeen, Ballinalsoe

U/14 Shot Putt Jack Connolly NBT U/14 Shot Putt Ella Raftery, Corofin/B/S

U/14 Javelin Padraig Pearl, Kinvara U/14 Javelin Rebecca Lynch Craughwell

U/16 Discus Stephen Coughlan, Woodford U/16 Discus Chloe Casey, Bullaun/New Inn

U/16 High Jump Ryan Gallagher, Craughwell

BOYS ART GIRLS ART

U/8 Joe O’Grady Tuam U/8 Ella Flynn Cortoon/Lavally

U/10 Matthew Keane Moylough/Mt’B U/10 Ellie Leyden Ardrahan

U/12 Cillain Walsh Craughwell U/12 Andrea Clancy Craughwell

U/14 Ben Brady Craughwell U/14 Bernadette Kenny, Athenry

U/16 No Competitor U/16 Giovanna Alice DeMelo Brito Athenry

BOYS MODEL MAKING GIRLS MODEL MAKING

U/10 Lucas Kiaulakyle, Caherlistrane/K U/10 Lillian Walsh, Craughwell

U/12 No Competitor U/12 Ella Farrelly, Craughwell

U/14 Kian Cloonan Craughwell U/14 Lea Farrelly, Craughwell

CYCLING BOYS CYCLING GIRLS

U/12 Cycling Darragh Higgins Moylough/M’B. U/12 Cycling Ruth Mannion, Moylough/MtB.

U/14 Cycling Adam Tierney, Oughterard U/14 Cycling No Competitor

HANDWRITING BOYS HANDWRITING GIRLS

U/10 Eanna Coyne, Caherlistrane/K. U/10 Ruth O’Connor Caherlistrane/K

U/12 Cian O’Higgins Bullaun/New Inn U/12 Sarah Martin Carrabane

SOLO TALENT

Solo Singing U/12 Niamh Glennon, Athenry

Solo Singing U/16 Aimee Carty, NBT

Solo Music U/16 Hazel Startford, Bullaun/New Inn

2017 Galway qualifiers to the National Finals – 18th to 20th August

Camogie U/14 Girls Athenry

Handball U/13 Boys Athenry

Handball U/13 Girls Moylough/Mountbellew

Handball U/16 Girls Moylough/Mountbellew

Hurling (A) U/11 Boys Athenry

Soccer U/12 Boys Clarinbridge

Pitch & Putt U/16 Boys Bullaun/New Inn

Project U/11 Mixed Craughwell

Group Singing U/16 Bullaun/New Inn

Group Music U/16 Bullaun/New Inn

Group Disco Dance U/12 Galway City East

Group Disco Dance U/16 Galway City East