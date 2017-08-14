15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Countdown Continues To National Community Games Finals

By Sport GBFM
August 14, 2017

Time posted: 1:25 pm

Special message from Galway Community Games to its Athletes representing the county at the National Community Games Finals…

We are so proud of all of you for the training and huge effort you have put into representing your County and Province. We thank your Area committees for giving you the opportunity to become involved with Community Games, and your parents, mentors and supporters who wish only the best for you. May your Communities embrace your efforts and achievements. May you wear your County colours (Maroon and White) with pride, and as the commercial says, the colours who come to the National Finals i.e. your County colours are more important than the ones i.e. gold, silver or bronze, you may come home with. You are already winners and we hope you have fun and good memories from your participation with the ‘Games’ and a safe journey to and from the Finals.

To the Galway Individual Athletes from Douishka, Tuam, Miltown/Kilconly/Kilbannon, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh, Bullaun/New Inn. Athenry, Ballinderreen, Oranmore/ Maree, Ballinasloe, Craughwell, Kinvara, Annaghdown, Salthill/Claddagh, Woodford, Moycullen, Moylough/Mountbellew, Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar, Ardrahan, Corofin/Belclare/Sylane, The Artists from Tuam, Moylough/Mountbellew, Craughwell, Cortoon/Lavally, Ardrahan, Athenry, The Handwriters from Carrabane, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh, Bullaun/New Inn, The Model makers from Craughwell, Caherlistrane/Kilcoonagh, The Cyclists from Oughterard, Moylough/Mountbellew, our Duathlon competitor from Athenry, Talent competitors from Newbridge/Ballygar/Toghergar, Athenry, Bullaun/New Inn, Galway City East, Camogie and Hurlers from Athenry, U/12 Soccer from Clarinbridge, Handballers from Moylough Mountbellew and Athenry, Project from Craughwell and Pitch and Putt from Bullaun/New Inn.

Galway Community Games wishes them all a weekend of fun, good memories great competition and a safe journey home

Galway Athletes and Teams Representing The County at The National Community Games Finals 2017

BOYS TRACK  EVENTS                                                         GIRLS TRACK EVENTS

U/8, 60m Alan Corcoran Doughiska/R/A                                 U/8, 60m Lisa Marie Huban, Kinvara

U/8, 80m Tom Henry Tuam                                                         U/8, 80m Anna McGaugh Annaghdown

U/10, 100m Chimezes Kearney Milltown/K/K                         U/10, 100m Rose Okoro Doughiska/R/A

U/10, 200m Dara Costello, Milltown.K/K                                  U/10, 200m Orlaith Mannion, Ballinderreen

U/10, Hurdles Stephen Greaney, Caherlistrane/K                   U/10, Hurdles  Hazel Fahy, Bullaun/New Inn

U/12,100M Dara Fahy Bullaun/New Inn                                   U/12, 100M Eghosa Ekoha Doughiska/R/A

U/12, 600M Cian McNelis Athenry                                             U/12, 600M Aoibhe Joyce, Salthill/Claddagh

U/14, 100M David  Mannion  Ballinderreen                             U/14, 100M Aisosa Ekoma  Doughiska/R/A

U/14, 800M  Michael Leahy, Ballinderreen                              U/14, 800M Emma Moore,  Athenry

U/14 Hurdles Conor Hoade, Oranmore/Maree                        U/14, Hurdles Aoibhinn Farrell.  Woodford

U/16, 100M Tom Fitzpatrick.  Ballinalsoe                                 U/16, 100M Alisha  Larkin,  Woodford

U/16, 200m Jonathan McGrath, Caherlistrane/K                    U/16, 200m Aoibhe Deely, Bullaun/New Inn

U/16, 1500M  Finbarr McFadden,  Craughwell                         U/16, 1500M Caoimhe Kelleher, Ballinderreen

 

DUATHLON

Duathlon U15     Ralf Bodemar, Athenry

 

BOYS  & MIXED RELAYS                                                       GIRLS RELAYS

U/10 m Relay       Bullaun/New Inn

U/13 m Relay       Craughwell

U/15m Relay        Bullaun/New Inn

U/12 Relay B. Doughiska/R/A                                                       U/12 G. Relay Ballinalsoe

U/14 Relay B. Ballinalsoe                                                                U/14 G.  Relay Claregalway/Lackagh

U/16 Relay B. Ballinalsoe

 

BOYS FIELD EVENTS                                                               GIRLS FIELD EVENTS

U/12 Long Puck   Sean Walsh,  Moycullen                                    U/14 Long Puck   Alisha Quinn,  Ardrahan

U/14 Long Jump  Stephen Mannion  Ballinderreen                    U/14 Long Jump  Ava Finn Craughwell

U/12 Ball Throw  Ciaran Mulhern, Moylough/M’B                      U/12 Ball Throw  Clodagh Killeen, Ballinalsoe

U/14 Shot Putt     Jack Connolly  NBT                                             U/14 Shot Putt     Ella Raftery,  Corofin/B/S

U/14  Javelin        Padraig Pearl, Kinvara                                        U/14  Javelin        Rebecca  Lynch   Craughwell

U/16 Discus         Stephen Coughlan,  Woodford                           U/16 Discus         Chloe Casey,  Bullaun/New Inn

U/16 High Jump   Ryan Gallagher,  Craughwell

 

BOYS ART                                                                                        GIRLS ART

U/8    Joe O’Grady Tuam                                                                     U/8    Ella Flynn  Cortoon/Lavally

U/10  Matthew Keane Moylough/Mt’B                                             U/10   Ellie Leyden  Ardrahan

U/12  Cillain Walsh   Craughwell                                                        U/12  Andrea Clancy   Craughwell

U/14  Ben Brady  Craughwell                                                              U/14  Bernadette Kenny,    Athenry

U/16  No  Competitor                                                                           U/16  Giovanna Alice DeMelo Brito  Athenry

 

BOYS MODEL MAKING                                                             GIRLS MODEL MAKING

U/10  Lucas Kiaulakyle, Caherlistrane/K                                         U/10  Lillian Walsh, Craughwell

U/12  No Competitor                                                                            U/12  Ella Farrelly,  Craughwell

U/14  Kian Cloonan  Craughwell                                                        U/14  Lea Farrelly,  Craughwell

 

CYCLING BOYS                                                                             CYCLING GIRLS

U/12 Cycling        Darragh Higgins Moylough/M’B.                       U/12 Cycling        Ruth Mannion, Moylough/MtB.

U/14 Cycling        Adam Tierney,  Oughterard                                 U/14 Cycling        No Competitor

 

HANDWRITING BOYS                                                                HANDWRITING GIRLS

U/10  Eanna Coyne, Caherlistrane/K.                                                U/10  Ruth O’Connor  Caherlistrane/K

U/12  Cian O’Higgins Bullaun/New Inn                                             U/12  Sarah Martin Carrabane

 

SOLO TALENT

Solo Singing U/12          Niamh Glennon, Athenry

Solo Singing U/16          Aimee Carty,  NBT

Solo Music U/16             Hazel Startford, Bullaun/New Inn

 

 

2017 Galway qualifiers to the National Finals – 18th to 20th August

Camogie        U/14  Girls           Athenry

Handball       U/13  Boys         Athenry

Handball      U/13  Girls Moylough/Mountbellew

Handball     U/16   Girls Moylough/Mountbellew

Hurling  (A)   U/11 Boys         Athenry

Soccer   U/12 Boys        Clarinbridge

Pitch & Putt   U/16  Boys       Bullaun/New Inn

Project        U/11 Mixed Craughwell

Group Singing U/16      Bullaun/New Inn

Group Music U/16         Bullaun/New Inn

Group Disco Dance U/12        Galway City East

Group Disco Dance U/16        Galway City East

Optional Headline