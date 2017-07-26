Countdown Continues To Loughrea Triathlon

The countdown continues to the Loughrea Triathlon on August the 6th with several distances and events taking place on the day.

Team Galway Bay FM was unveiled on Over The Line on Tuesday evening with Dairne Ryan doing the swim, Donal Mahon on the bike and Ger Hartnett finishing the run part of the Relay.

Declan Rooney and Enda Fox joined John and Gerry who also spoke to Donal and Ger.

The Sprint Triathlon is in three stages

The 750m swim takes place in the crystal clear waters of Loughrea lake. There will be no shopping trolleys, murky reeds or beers cans at the bottom of this lake, just clean, clear water and a sandy base. The swim will be well marshaled by canoeists and water safety experts.

The cycle is a 20km circuit which consists of some undulating hills but also some fast sections down quiet country roads. Marshals will be stationed at every turn. This is a no drafting race and it will be rigidly enforced by marshals. Some of the roads will be closed to traffic.

The run is a 5km out and back course, with a climb to the turn and a fast descent coming back into to transition. The road will be closed to traffic.

The Timetable for the weekend is as follows

DATE START TIME AREA/FUNCTION LOCATION 05/08/17 15:00 18:00 Senior/Para Race Registration Temperance Gym, Loughrea 05/08/17 16:00 20:00 Viewing of Transition, Swim, Bike & Run Routes Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 08:00 12:30 Senior/Para Race Registration Temperance Gym, Loughrea 06/08/17 13:00 14:15 Senior/Para Transition Open Transition, Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 13:50 14:00 Senior/Para Marshal Briefing Transition, Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 14:00 14:10 Senior/Para Competitor Briefing Transition, Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 14:20 14:25 Senior Paratriathlon Race Wave 1 Start 50m pool, Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 14:30 14:35 Senior Race Wave 2 Start 50m pool, Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 14:40 14:45 Senior Race Wave 3 Start 50m pool, Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 14:50 15:55 Senior Race Wave 4 Start 50m pool, Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 16:30 Senior/Para Race Finish Car park, Long Point, Loughrea 06/08/17 16:00 18:00 Hearty Post-Race Meal Temperance Gym, Loughrea 06/08/17 16:45 17:15 Senior/Para Prize Presentation Temperance Gym, Loughrea 06/08/17 18:00 Senior/Para 2016 Complete