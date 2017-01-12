15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Countdown Continues To 2017 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally

January 12, 2017

Corrib Oil are proud to be the main sponsors of the 2017 Galway International Rally for the second year which takes place from the 3rd to the 5th of February around Galway City and County. The competing teams, their sponsors and crews, and the thousands of spectators that will line the route will bring a welcome early season boost to visitor numbers to Galway city and county.

The rally will get under way with a mechanical scrutineering on Friday the 3rd of February hosted by the Galway Race Course. This will be a perfect opportunity to get up close to the cars and drivers prior to the high-speed action on Saturday and Sunday.

Galway Motor Club’s Kieran Donohue, from Headford, is once again Clerk of the Course. He and his dedicated team have laid on a challenging route, based in the Athenry area on Saturday 4th February, and Tuam on Sunday 5th February.

The event will finish at the Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit, on the Sunday evening with the top cars crossing the finish ramp and the victors spraying the champagne.

Official Rally Programmes and Merchandise are available from all Corrib Oil Locations and on sale at The Galway Racecourse on Friday and at Service areas on Saturday and Sunday.

