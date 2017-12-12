Councillors vote in favour of traffic lights at Menlo Park roundabout in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Kirwan roundabout near the Menlo Park Hotel in the city is to be converted into a traffic light junction at a cost of 1.2 million euro.

The controversial decision was voted through by 11 votes to 7 at last night’s city council meeting after a long and protracted debate.

Members of the Kirwan Action Group demonstrated outside City Hall and as the meeting got underway they packed into the chamber gallery.

Their submission during the consultation phase said it would not alleviate congestion, would take away green space, and isolate some residents.

During the debate several councillors, including many who are in favour of the traffic lights, stated that residents were not adequately consulted and that the matter had been badly handled.

Cllr Mike Cubbard stated the concerns raised by residents when the same plan was rejected four years ago were still not addressed.

Cllr Padraig Conneely said the traffic lights will make a prisoner out of the Menlo Park Hotel in terms of its future plans to build an underground swimming pool and leisure centre.

Cllr John Walsh said this roundabout can be utter mayhem, we’re getting the funding for the job from Transport Infrastructure Ireland and it’s the best way forward for our city.

Other councillors in favour of the traffic lights emphasised that the scientific data showed this to be the best solution although they stressed that consultation will be vital in the design phase in March.

The vote in favour of the variation to the City Development Plan to allow for changes to the Kirwan roundabout was 11 votes to 7.

In favour were Mayor Flannery, Cllrs O Conchuir, Larkin, Cameron, McNeilis, Keane, Mike Crowe, Walsh, Lyons, McDonnell, and O Flaherty.

Against were Cllrs Connolly, Lohan, Farrell, Cubbard, Ollie Crowe, Conneely, and Fahy.