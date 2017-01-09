15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Councillors urged to veto proposed road through Terryland Forest Park

By GBFM News
January 9, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Community activists are urging city councillors to veto plans for a new road through Terryland Forest Park.

Terryland Forest Park Alliance says the development, which is part of the proposal to redevelop the Kirwan roundabout, would seriously damage the health of citizens.

The group also argues that it would be in contravention of Galway City Council’s long term environmental and biodiversity policies.

The city council is meeting this afternoon at City Hall, and alliance spokesperson Brendan Smith says they need to recognise the importance of the amenity.

