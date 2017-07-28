Councillors remain divided as second groups backs merged city and county authority

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An expert report has today strongly backed the proposed merger of Galway’s city and county councils.

The interim report of the Expert Advisory group on Local Government arrangements in Galway will be published today, according to Galway West Junior Minister Sean Kyne.

Experts, led by Professor Eoin O’Sullivan, undertook detailed analysis of each local authority function and any potential impediment to the creation of a Greater Galway Authority.

The expert group says a fully resourced Greater Galway Authority offers the potential for significant opportunities in terms of economic and social development for the region.

The report says the group will continue with its work, and will now focus on the governance and other arrangements associated with the potential creation of a Greater Galway Authority.

Independent County Councillor James Charity says a merger would prevent unnecessary duplication of services.

Fine Gael councillor Padraig Conneely says while the report is saying the merger is possible it does not outrightly recommend it.