Councillors pledge full support to N59 upgrade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Conamara Area County Councillors have pledged their full support for the upgrade plans for the N. 59 road.

The Councillors voted unanimously in support of a motion to this effect yesterday evening following an earlier meeting with a deputation from the N.59 Action Group.

Councillor Séamus Walsh said he was taken aback when a member of the Action Group deputation asked if the Connemara Councillors were in full support of the upgrade of the N. 59 from Oughterard to Clifden.

He said it was sobering that this doubt could come from their own people in Connemara.

Councillors Thomas Welby and Niamh Byrne also expressed disappointment at this question – Councillor Byrne saying the tone of the query could bring the Councillors commitment into question.

The only solution to this was to get work started as quickly as possible on some part of the N. 59 according to Councillor Walsh; the public, he said, wanted action.

He then proposed that the Conamara Councillors would vote on the record in full support of the N. 59 upgrade and that was unanimously carried.

Council senior engineer, Michael Timmins said an overlay from Oughterard towards Bunakill would be done this year, starting before summer.

This is seen as a temporary measure while talks continue.