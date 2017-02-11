15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

n59

Councillors pledge full support to N59 upgrade

By GBFM News
February 11, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Conamara Area County Councillors have pledged their full support for the upgrade plans for the N. 59 road.

The Councillors voted unanimously in support of a motion to this effect yesterday evening following an earlier meeting with a deputation from the N.59 Action Group.

Councillor Séamus Walsh said he was taken aback when a member of the Action Group deputation asked if the Connemara Councillors were in full support of the upgrade of the N. 59 from Oughterard to Clifden.

He said it was sobering that this doubt could come from  their own people in Connemara.

Councillors Thomas Welby and Niamh Byrne also expressed disappointment at this question – Councillor Byrne saying the tone of the query could bring the Councillors commitment into question.

The only solution to this was to get work started as quickly as possible on some part of the N. 59 according to Councillor Walsh; the public, he said, wanted action.

He then proposed that the Conamara Councillors would vote on the record in full support of the N. 59 upgrade and that was unanimously carried.

Council senior engineer, Michael Timmins said an overlay from Oughterard towards Bunakill would be done this year, starting before summer.

This is seen as a temporary measure while talks continue.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Man remains in custody following seizure of drugs destined for Galway Rag Week
An-Garda-Siochana
February 11, 2017
Man remains in custody following seizure of drugs destined for Galway Rag Week
gbfm-news-millstreet-garda-station
February 10, 2017
Two men held over drugs seizure in Ballybrit
banner_ecstasy
February 10, 2017
Gardaí seize 4000 ecstasy tablets destined for Galway Rag Week

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GMIT students and staff involved in the campaign to promote positive mental health and wellbeing; L to R (back row): Dr Luca Mirimin, Robert Mooney, Dr Debbie Corcoran, Lynne O'Loughlin, Wesley Williams, Aidan Curry, Jim Vaughan. Front, Niamh Jones, Rachel Maloney and Mark O'Brien.
February 10, 2017
GMIT STUDENTS SIGN UP FOR FIRST EVER TRIATHLON AS PART OF NEW MENTAL HEALTH & WELLBEING CAMPAIGN
g4g final mark
February 10, 2017
23 Counties to Benefit with Gaelic4Girls Programme
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK