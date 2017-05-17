15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Arts Show

The Arts Show

Councillors demand detailed presentation ahead of city bypass CPO

By GBFM News
May 17, 2017

Time posted: 6:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillors have demanded a detailed presentation on the Compulsory Purchase Order process for the proposed city bypass before the scheme goes ahead.

The matter was raised by a number of councillors at City Hall this week.

Councillor Declan McDonnell claims some householders were told last year that they were not affected by the proposed development, but have since been told otherwise.

The Council executive says councillors can meet with the project team to discuss the CPO process in detail before any orders are issued.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Pro choice campaigners to hold city march
May 17, 2017
Pro choice campaigners to hold city march
May 17, 2017
Public open day on Galway based clinical trials
May 17, 2017
Sunday parking charges to be introduced shortly in the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 17, 2017
Carey Cup Golf – GUI v MGA live updates
May 17, 2017
Galway Senior and Intermediate Championship Draw tonight at 9pm
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK