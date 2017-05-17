Councillors demand detailed presentation ahead of city bypass CPO

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillors have demanded a detailed presentation on the Compulsory Purchase Order process for the proposed city bypass before the scheme goes ahead.

The matter was raised by a number of councillors at City Hall this week.

Councillor Declan McDonnell claims some householders were told last year that they were not affected by the proposed development, but have since been told otherwise.

The Council executive says councillors can meet with the project team to discuss the CPO process in detail before any orders are issued.