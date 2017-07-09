Councillors to decide shortly on major redevelopment of Craughwell halting site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning documents for a major redevelopment of a Craughwell halting site will be brought before councillors in the coming weeks. (24/7)

1.5 million euro was sanctioned late last year to upgrade accommodation at the Dunkellin halting site.

It’s hoped the 6-bay site can be demolished and replaced with 2 four-bed homes, 4 three-bed homes and 2 caravan bays.

The County Council will bring Part 8 plans for the redevelopment before the full council in July at its next meeting on July 24th.

Once councillors give the development the green light, it’s hoped construction can begin in Autumn.

The works would take around 10 months to complete.