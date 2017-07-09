15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Councillors to decide shortly on major redevelopment of Craughwell halting site

By GBFM News
July 9, 2017

Time posted: 1:48 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning documents for a major redevelopment of a Craughwell halting site will be brought before councillors in the coming weeks. (24/7)

1.5 million euro was sanctioned late last year to upgrade accommodation at the Dunkellin halting site.

It’s hoped the 6-bay site can be demolished and replaced with 2 four-bed homes, 4 three-bed homes and 2 caravan bays.

The County Council will bring Part 8 plans for the redevelopment before the full council in July at its next meeting on July 24th.

Once councillors give the development the green light, it’s hoped construction can begin in Autumn.

The works would take around 10 months to complete.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Public drop-in sessions on local area plans for Barna and Gaeltacht
July 9, 2017
Public drop-in sessions on local area plans for Barna and Gaeltacht
July 9, 2017
Preliminary flood prevention works at Labane reach completion
July 8, 2017
NUI Galway team defends work on major US intelligence project

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 9, 2017
Connacht Football Final – MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Roscommon
July 9, 2017
MINOR MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Minor Football Final Galway V Sligo
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK